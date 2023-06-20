Capstreet-backed Incentive Solutions taps Prebble as CEO

Based in Atlanta, Incentive Solutions is a provider of channel marketing and sales solutions.

Incentive Solutions, which is backed by Capstreet, has named Steve Prebble as CEO.

Based in Atlanta, Incentive Solutions is a provider of channel marketing and sales solutions.

Former CEO Mark Herbert will remain on the Incentive Solutions board of directors and serve as an advisor to the company during this leadership transition.

Most recently, Prebble was CEO of Appriss Retail. Prebble’s previous positions also include group vice president, retail and digital Solutions, at Catalina Marketing. He was also CEO at Aztec (UK).

“Steve understands the critical importance of comprehensive customer data and analytics to today’s marketers, and we believe that his decades of experience in this space will be a competitive advantage to Incentive Solutions,” said Kevin Johnson, Partner at Capstreet. “We will also leverage Steve’s M&A experience in building and integrating businesses as we seek to implement our strategic growth plan for the company. We’d like to thank Mark for his over two decades of service at Incentive Solutions, and we look forward to his continued contributions as a member of the board.”

Incentive Solutions was founded in 1994.

Founded in 1990, Capstreet invests in lower middle market software, tech-enabled services, and industrial business services companies.