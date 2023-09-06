Capstreet-backed Informativ recruits Lang as COO

Texas-based Informativ is a provider of credit-focused lead generation, credit report and compliance solutions to automotive dealers, lenders, and other end markets.

Informativ, which is backed by Capstreet, has named Kimberly Lang as chief operating officer.

Texas-based Informativ is a provider of credit-focused lead generation, credit report and compliance solutions to automotive dealers, lenders, and other end markets.

Lang is succeeding Darin Larsen, one of the founders of Informativ, who is taking on a new role as a managing partner.

Prior to joining Informativ, Lang served as executive vice president of Entrata, as well as CEO of Entrata’s subsidiary EntrataPay, where she was responsible for Entrata’s fintech solutions. Previously, she was executive vice president of Inhabit’s vacation division, and chief business officer at CheckAlt. She also served as senior vice president of consumer solutions for RealPage and as CEO of RealPage’s wholly owned subsidiary for its payments services business.

“Kimberly’s extensive operational experience and long track record of driving transformation in SaaS markets make her the perfect choice to help support Informativ’s growth initiatives,” said David Carner, CEO of Informativ in a statement. “Her familiarity with technology integration and her commitment to the customer experience are critically important as we seek to expand our capabilities to meet the evolving credit and compliance needs of our clients and their customers. We also acknowledge the contributions Darin has made to bring Informativ to where we are today, and we look forward to the experience he will continue to bring to our Company in his new capacity.”

Founded in 1990, Capstreet invests in lower middle market software, tech-enabled services, and industrial business services companies.