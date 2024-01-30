Capstreet-backed TradePending appoints Zierden as COO

TradePending is a sales enablement and consumer experience software platform for car dealerships.

TradePending, which is backed by Capstreet, has named Tim Zierden as chief operating officer.

In his new role, Zierden will be responsible for sales and marketing, onboarding, customer support, and customer success.

Most recently, Zierden was vice president of client solutions at Cox Automotive. Prior to that, he was senior vice president, dealer sales and services for automotive remarketing facilities and services provider Kar Auction Services. He was also assistant vice president, general manager of inventory solutions at DealerTrack.

“Tim has comprehensive experience across all facets of automotive retail and wholesale, including helping companies integrate new acquisitions, which will be important as TradePending pursues its inorganic and organic growth strategy,” added Rick Pleczko, CEO, Capstreet Operating Executive Group and executive chair at TradePending in a statement.

TradePending has offices in Chapel Hill, North Carolina; Charleston, South Carolina; Richmond, Virginia; and Denver.

Founded in 1990, Capstreet invests in lower middle market software, tech-enabled services, and industrial business services companies.