Capstreet-backed TradePending buys automotive video marketing platform Snapcell

TradePending, which is backed by Capstreet, has acquired Tampa, Florida-based Snapcell, a SaaS automotive video marketing platform. No financial terms were disclosed.

TradePending is a sales enablement and consumer experience software platform for car dealerships.

Snapcell was founded in the UK in 2016.

“When it comes to an automobile purchase, ‘seeing is believing,’ and a real-time, personal video interaction is the next best thing to visiting a dealership in person,” said Adrian Guerra, a partner at Capstreet in a statement. “We welcome the Snapcell team and look forward to continuing to support TradePending’s growth.”

Presidio Technology Partners acted as financial advisor to Snapcell in this transaction.

Founded in 1990, Capstreet invests in lower middle market software, tech-enabled services, and industrial business services companies.