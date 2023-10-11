Capstreet-backed TradePending snaps up marketing agency Fixed Ops Digital

TradePending is a sales enablement and consumer experience software platform for car dealerships.

Founded in 1990, Capstreet invests in lower middle market software, tech-enabled services, and industrial business services companies

TradePending, which is backed by Capstreet, has acquired Greenwood Village, Colorado-based Fixed Ops Digital, a marketing and tech company backing car dealerships’ fixed operations department. No financial terms were disclosed.

The Fixed Ops management team, including CEO Owen Moon, COO Kevin Kulma, CTO Chris Branum and CMO Julie Branum, will remain with the company.

“Fixed Ops marks TradePending’s third acquisition under Capstreet’s ownership, and we are proud to support the continued expansion of the company as it seeks to creates a one-stop shop for auto dealerships’ marketing and sales needs,” said Adrian Guerra, a partner at Capstreet in a statement.

