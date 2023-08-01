Capstreet-backed WIN-911 buys reporting software provider SyTech

The combined entity will be rebranded as SmartSights.

WIN-911 is a provider of industrial monitoring, alerting and notification software

SyTech was founded in 1994

Capstreet invests in lower middle market software, tech-enabled services and industrial business services companies

WIN-911, which is backed by Capstreet, has acquired Franklin, Massachusetts-based SyTech, a provider of reporting software that enables organizations to turn raw process data into actionable information. No financial terms were disclosed.

“As we step into this new chapter, it’s fitting that we also evolve our brand to SmartSights, which represents the fusion of two trusted partners,” said Greg Jackson, CEO of SmartSights in a statement. “We’re excited about the expanded capabilities our combined organization can now offer our customers as they look to gain real-time insights that will help streamline decision making and enhance overall efficiency. We look forward to achieving new milestones under the banner of SmartSights.”

