Capstreet snaps up PlanetBids

Capstreet has acquired PlanetBids, an eProcurement company. No financial details of the transaction were disclosed.

David DiGiacomo will join PlanetBids as CEO. PlanetBids co-founders Arpie Zavian and Alan Zavian will remain with the company.

“We have seen strong market demand for digitized procurement capabilities from local governments and public agencies,” said Alan Zavian. “Capstreet’s resources provide an opportunity to increase the scope and depth of our product offerings and go-to-market strategies, which we believe will enable us to assist more organizations with their digital transition.”

PlanetBids is headquartered in Studio City, California. It provides software services to help government, private, nonprofit and educational procurement teams.

Capstreet is a lower middle market private equity firm that invests in software, tech-enabled services, and industrial business services companies. It is based in Houston, Texas.