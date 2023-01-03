Capstreet sells manufacturer Allied Reliability to Shell subsidiary

Allied Reliability is a provider of maintenance products and solutions for manufacturing and processing customers.

Capstreet has sold TFH Reliability Group, LLC, the parent company of Allied Reliability Inc, a provider of predictive maintenance products and solutions for manufacturing and processing customers. The buyer is SOPUS Products, a Shell subsidiary. No financial terms were disclosed.

Based in Houston, Allied Reliability is a holistic asset health and reliability solutions provider.

“Through Kevin’s leadership and his engaged management team, Allied Reliability brings innovative and sustainable solutions to its customers that improve the reliability and productivity of their assets,” said Adrian Guerra, a partner at Capstreet, in a statement. “The sale to Shell is a good outcome for all parties, and we believe the Company will continue to thrive under its new owners.”

Willkie Farr & Gallagher served as legal counsel to Capstreet while BlackArch Partners was the financial advisor. King & Spalding served as legal counsel for Shell.

Founded in 1990, Capstreet invests in lower middle market software, tech-enabled services, and industrial business services companies.