CAPTRUST Financial Advisors secures minority investment from Carlyle

Neither GTCR nor any of CAPTRUST’s executive leadership teams will be selling secondary shares as part of the transaction

Carlyle and GTCR will be minority investors in CAPTRUST, both individually and collectively

Co-founder and CEO Fielding Miller will continue to lead CAPTRUST and remain the largest individual shareholder

Carlyle has made a minority investment in CAPTRUST Financial Advisors, which is already backed by GTCR. No financial terms were disclosed.

Based in Raleigh, North Carolina, CAPTRUST is an investment advisor.

“CAPTRUST is one of the premier brands within the RIA industry, with a deep bench of expertise and resources that support a premium and ever-expanding service model,” said Jim Burr, head of global financial services at Carlyle in a statement. “The firm has the unique position of leveraging its size and scale to benefit not only clients, but also to benefit the communities it serves. This differentiated position, coupled with CAPTRUST’s vibrant culture and strong leadership, makes us incredibly excited to collaborate with our new partners.”

Ardea Partners LP served as exclusive advisor to CAPTRUST while Alston & Bird LLP served as legal counsel. J.P. Morgan served as lead advisor to Carlyle while Simpson Thacher & Bartlett LLP served as legal counsel. Kirkland & Ellis LLP served as legal advisor to GTCR.

Founded in 1997, CAPTRUST oversees more than $832 billion in assets as of June 30, 2023.

Carlyle has $385 billion of assets under management as of June 30, 2023.

Founded in 1980, GTCR currently manages more than $35 billion in equity capital. GTCR is based in Chicago with offices in New York and West Palm Beach.