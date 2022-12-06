CapVest-backed Second Nature Brands buys brownie snack brand Brownie Brittle

Second Nature Brands is a creator of nutritional snacks and treats

Brownie Brittle was founded in 2012

Based in London, CapVest invests in the middle market

Second Nature Brands, which is backed by CapVest Partners, has acquired West Palm Beach, Florida-based Brownie Brittle, a brownie snack brand. The seller was Encore Consumer Capital. No financial terms were disclosed.

On the deal, Othmane Khelladi, a partner at CapVest, said in a statement, “Brownie Brittle is a fantastic addition to the Second Nature Brands portfolio and a great first step in our plan to transform the business into a highly diversified US snacking platform. We are thrilled to support Second Nature Brands in their next phase of growth and to work with the team to expand their portfolio into adjacent and complimentary snacking categories.”

