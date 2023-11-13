Car dealership M&A advisor DCG secures investment from Kaltroco

Baird served as financial advisor to DCG and a Hogan Lovells team led by Bill Curtin served as legal advisor.

Kaltroco is a private investment company backed by the family of Steve Koltes, a co-founder of CVC Capital Partners

Founded in 1994, Kaltroco invests in middle-market businesses

Kaltroco has made a minority investment in Dave Cantin Group, a New York City-based advisor to retail automotive groups and their owners. No financial terms were disclosed.

“We are exceptionally impressed by all that Dave and his team have accomplished in the six short years since DCG was founded,” said Kenneth Hammond, chief investment officer for Kaltroco in a statement. “We are excited by the company’s many opportunities for continued growth, and we look forward to supporting management as they pursue their key value creation objectives in the years to come,”

