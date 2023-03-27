Carbon Neutral Royalty inks C$25m facility

The facility will be used to finance commitments with existing partners and pipeline projects

Carbon Neutral Royalty was founded in August 2021 to finance projects in the voluntary carbon markets

Beedie Capital is a direct investment platform that manages the alternative investments and assets of Beedie, a Canadian owner and developer of industrial, commercial and residential real estate

Carbon Neutral Royalty, a Vancouver-based permanent capital vehicle focused on financing and supporting decarbonization projects, has secured a facility of up to C$25 million.

The facility’s provider is Beedie Capital.

The facility will be used to finance commitments with existing partners and pipeline projects.

Luke Leslie, CEO of Carbon Neutral Royalty, said in a statement, “We’re delighted to have successfully closed this latest round of financing with a partner of Beedie Capital’s calibre. By allocating investment based on our own analysis of the VCM and using innovative structures, CNR seeks to encourage the flow of much needed funding to high impact projects.

Carbon Neutral Royalty was founded in August 2021 to finance projects in the voluntary carbon markets.

Beedie Capital is a direct investment platform that manages the alternative investments and assets of Beedie, a Canadian owner and developer of industrial, commercial and residential real estate.