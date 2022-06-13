Carflex Capital makes Rubberline Products its 11th investment

RBC Mid-Market Mergers & Acquisitions acted as the exclusive financial advisor to Rubberline in the sale.

Rubberline is a distributor of fluid power and industrial products



Rubberline complements Carflex Capital’s existing portfolio of small and mid-market companies

It is the eleventh company Carflex has either invested in or acquired

Carflex Capital has acquired fluid power and industrial products distributor Rubberline Products, according to RBC Mid-Market Mergers & Acquisitions. No financial terms were disclosed.

Carflex Capital is headquartered in Toronto and has been investing in small and mid-market companies since 2016. The firm invests across industries though most of its portfolio is in the automotive industry.

Rubberline was founded in 1948 and is headquartered in Kitchener, Ontario. It has focused on being a “one-stop shop” for customers through the distribution of products for preventative maintenance, emergency repairs and planned projects. Rubberline has longstanding relationships with global manufacturers and has master distributor agreements with select suppliers.

