Carlyle and Insight Partners to invest in enterprise software firm Exiger

Carlyle and Insight Partners have agreed to make a majority investment in Exiger, an enterprise software firm. No financial terms were disclosed.

Exiger was founded by Michael Cherkasky and Michael Beber.

On the deal, Ryan Hinkle, a managing director at Insight Partners, said in a statement, “Exiger has emerged as a leader in third-party and supply chain risk management, and we have strong conviction in their platform, which delivers differentiated value to customers. Insight is excited to partner with the Exiger management team and Carlyle to drive the next phase of growth at Exiger as they scale up.”

Alvarez & Marsal, Boston Consulting Group, Nextfed, and PricewaterhouseCoopers served as advisors to Carlyle and Insight Partners. Union Square Advisors LLC and Latham & Watkins LLP also served as advisors to Carlyle, while Deutsche Bank and Willkie Farr & Gallagher LLP also served as advisors to Insight. Jefferies LLC served as financial advisor and Sidley Austin LLP served as legal advisor to Exiger. Ernst & Young and McKinsey & Company also served as advisors to Exiger.

Carlyle has $382 billion of assets under management as of September 30, 2023.

Insight Partners invests in the software industry. As of June 30, 2023, the firm has over $80 billion in regulatory assets under management.