Carlyle appoints McCann as IR global head

Carlyle has named David McCann as global head of investor relations and co-CEO of Carlyle’s registered broker/dealer in the U.S.

McCann joined Carlyle in 2014, and has been responsible for building partnerships with many of the firm’s limited partners.

“As an extraordinary ambassador for products across all three of our global business segments, we are confident that David will do an exceptional job leading and positioning our global investor relations and fundraising programs for continued long-term success,” said Carlyle co-founder and interim CEO Bill Conway, in a statement. “The segment leadership looks forward to continued close collaboration as we strive to capture opportunities to create long-term value for our investors in this rapidly changing and highly competitive investment environment.”

Prior to joining Carlyle, McCann was head of asset management distribution for Credit Suisse Securities (Canada) Inc. Previously, he worked at the Canada Pension Plan Investment Board as vice president and head of relationship investments in public markets. Prior to that, McCann was a partner at TD Capital and its successor partnership Birch Hill Equity Partners, a mid-market Canadian private equity buyout firm. He has also worked in various senior management roles with The Toronto-Dominion Bank in both the United States and Canada.

McCann is a graduate of Western University.

Carlyle has $376 billion of assets under management as of June 30, 2022.