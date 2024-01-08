Carlyle-backed Acentra Health buys workplace mental health programs provider EAP

Acentra Health is a provider of clinical services and technology solutions to government healthcare agencies.

Acentra Health, which is backed by Carlyle, has acquired EAP Consultants, a Marietta, Georgia-based provider of workplace mental health and wellbeing programs. No financial terms were disclosed.

Acentra Health is a provider of clinical services and technology solutions to government healthcare agencies.

“The combination of Acentra Health and Espyr aligns with the strategic objectives of both companies to be at the forefront of helping our clients address our nation’s mental health crisis,” said Todd Stottlemyer, CEO of Acentra Health in a statement.

The combined company will maintain Acentra Health’s McLean, Virginia offices as its headquarters location.

Bailey & Company acted as financial advisor to Espyr in connection with the transaction. Goodwin Procter LLP acted as legal advisor to Espyr. King & Spalding LLP acted as legal advisor to Acentra Health.

Based in Washington, D.C., Carlyle was founded in 1987.