Carlyle corporate PE CIO Clare to retire from firm after 31 years

Peter Clare, chief investment officer of corporate private equity and chairman of the Americas at Carlyle, is retiring from the firm, effective April 30, 2023. He is also stepping down from his role as a member of the Carlyle board of directors, effective immediately.

Sandra Horbach and Brian Bernasek, co-heads of Carlyle’s US buyout and growth platform, will assume the role of co-heads of the Americas to oversee the firm’s private equity business across the region, in addition to their current responsibilities, effective immediately.

On Clare’s tenure at Carlyle and his retirement, Carlyle Co-Chairmen Bill Conway and David Rubenstein, said in a statement, “We are enormously grateful for Pete’s significant contributions to the firm over multiple decades and his decision to retire ends an exceptional career at Carlyle. He played a pivotal role in the growth of our corporate private equity business and has served as a careful steward of our investors’ capital in all investment environments. He embodies the Carlyle mission which is to invest wisely and create value for all of our stakeholders and leaves a lasting impact on the firm. We wish him and his entire family well in his retirement.”

Clare joined the firm in 1992. Since then, he has held a number of senior leadership roles across the corporate private equity business. Highlights of his career at Carlyle include serving as a founding member of the Asia buyout team. He also served as the global head of the aerospace & government services sector team.

Prior to joining Carlyle, Horbach spent 18 years at the private equity firm Forstmann Little. In 1992, she became the first woman to be named a partner at a major private equity firm. Prior to Forstmann Little, Ms. Horbach spent two years in the M&A department of Morgan Stanley.

Prior to becoming Co-Head of US buyout and growth, Bernasek was head of the global industrial team at Carlyle. Bernasek joined Carlyle in 2000 and previously held positions in New York with Investcorp International and Morgan Stanley.

Carlyle has $373 billion of assets under management as of December 31, 2022.