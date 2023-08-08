Carlyle is taking a minority stake in engineering services firm Quest Global

As part of this transaction, current investors Bain Capital and Advent International will exit Quest Global.

Carlyle has inked an agreement to acquire a significant minority stake in Quest Global, a Singapore-based engineering services firm. No financial terms were disclosed.

On the deal, Amit Jain, managing director and head of Carlyle India Advisors, said in a statement, “We have known Ajit for two decades and we believe he has demonstrated visionary leadership over these years. Carlyle was the first early-stage private equity investor in Quest Global and we are proud to partner again.”

Quest Global was founded in 1997.

