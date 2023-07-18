Carlyle names Soares as chief information officer

In this role, Soares will drive the firm’s global technology strategy and lead the firmwide global technology solutions organization.

Soares has served as chief information officer of global portfolio solutions at Carlyle since 2021

She held a variety of executive roles at Johnson & Johnson

Carlyle has $381 billion of assets under management as of March 31, 2023

Carlyle has appointed Lúcia Soares as the chief information officer and head of technology transformation, In this role, Soares will drive the firm’s global technology strategy and lead the firmwide global technology solutions organization.

She is based in Menlo Park, California.

Soares has served as chief information officer of global portfolio solutions at Carlyle since 2021.

Carlyle CEO Harvey Schwartz, said in a statement, “As a firm, there is tremendous opportunity to continue to differentiate and drive value through technology and innovation. Lúcia is a transformational leader who has contributed groundbreaking value creation work for our companies and investors around the world and is uniquely positioned to now lead Carlyle’s firmwide team and efforts.”

Prior to joining Carlyle in 2019, Ms. Soares was a managing director at Health2047. Before Health2047, she spent 15 years at Johnson & Johnson, serving in a variety of executive roles.

Carlyle has $381 billion of assets under management as of March 31, 2023.