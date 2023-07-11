Carlyle taps Clifford as private wealth strategy head

In this newly created role, Clifford will lead the team in identifying new investor segments, new products, and capital raising opportunities to appeal to private wealth investors globally.

Carlyle has named Shane Clifford as head of private wealth strategy.

In this newly created role, Clifford will lead the team in identifying new investor segments, new products and capital raising opportunities to appeal to private wealth investors globally.

Clifford is based in New York.

He joins Carlyle from Franklin Templeton, where he was a senior managing director.

On this new appointment, Carlyle Head of Global Credit Mark Jenkins, said in a statement, “I am delighted to announce Shane’s appointment. He has a proven track record of leading and growing alternative assets sales segments and products, and of designing and implementing business development strategies that have raised significant capital.”

Clifford also held several senior leadership and business development positions at Legg Mason subsidiaries. He began his career at Merrill Lynch before working for BlackRock in the U.S., UK, Middle East and Latin America.

Carlyle has $381 billion of assets under management as of March 31, 2023.