Carousel Capital invests in O.R. Colan Associates

Carousel Capital has recapitalized O.R. Colan Associates, a Charlotte, North Carolina-based provider of right-of-way services and land management solutions to utility, infrastructure and public sector clients. No financial terms were disclosed.

“We are thrilled to partner with Cathy and the leadership team at ORC to support them in strengthening their position as a premier provider of ROW services across the nation,” said Al Welch, a partner at Carousel Capital in a statement. “The ORC team has developed a distinct domain expertise in the industry over the past 50 years with a demonstrated track record of organic growth. We believe ORC is at an inflection point and is poised to leverage industry tailwinds in infrastructure and power to achieve substantial growth in the coming years.”

Senior debt financing was provided by Freeport Financial. K&L Gates served as legal advisor to Carousel and Tripp Scott served as legal advisor to ORC. ICG Capital served as financial advisor to ORC.

ORC was founded in 1969.

Based in Charlotte, North Carolina, Carousel Capital invests in companies located in the Southeastern U.S.