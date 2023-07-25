Carousel Capital recaps residential services platform McCorquodale Transfer

Founded in 1995 by CEO Bart McCorquodale, MTI provides services such as receiving, warehousing, moving, delivery and installation.

K&L Gates LLP served as legal advisor on the deal

Based in Charlotte, North Carolina, Carousel Capital invests in companies in the Southeast US

Carousel Capital has recapitalized Birmingham, Alabama-based McCorquodale Transfer, a residential services platform. No financial terms were disclosed.

“We are excited to partner with Bart McCorquodale and the management team of MTI to assist them in continuing to build a leading interior design-focused outsourced services and concierge relocation platform,” said Peter Clark, a partner of Carousel Capital in a statement. “Bart and his management team have built a differentiated platform and have an impressive track record of building the business organically. We believe MTI has a unique opportunity to achieve significant growth through the continuation of their greenfield strategy and via strategic acquisitions in this highly fragmented market.”

