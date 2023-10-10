Carrick Capital appoints Passalacqua as managing director and CFO

Passalacqua is currently senior vice president and chief compliance officer

Carrick Capital Partners has named Suzanne Passalacqua as managing director and chief financial officer. Her position will begin October 31, 2023.

Passalacqua is currently senior vice president and chief compliance officer. She succeeds Mitch Slodowitz, who is retiring from the company.

“At Carrick we are committed to promoting from within and rewarding exceptional talent. Suzanne’s wealth of experience and expertise in corporate finance and compliance have instilled in her a valued perspective coming into the job of CFO. She is particularly well-suited for this important role,” said co-CEO Marc McMorris in a statement.

In her previous roles at DLJ, McKesson, Tamalpais Ventures and 5 Lights, Passalacqua led M&A transactions, buy-outs, and corporate restructurings across corporate finance and strategic initiatives.

Headquartered in San Francisco and Newport Beach, Carrick Capital Partners backs software and software-enabled businesses.