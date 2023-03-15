Carrick Capital invests in legal tech firm LegalSifter

The funding will be used by LegalSifter to expand its offerings and scale operations.

As part of the transaction, Carrick co-CEO Jim Madden and Director Ivan Whittey will join the LegalSifter board of directors

Headquartered in San Francisco and Newport Beach, Carrick Capital Partners backs technology-enabled businesses

Carrick Capital Partners has made an investment in Pittsburgh-based legal tech company LegalSifter. No financial terms were disclosed.

The funding will be used by LegalSifter to expand its offerings and scale operations.

As part of the transaction, Carrick co-CEO Jim Madden and Director Ivan Whittey will join the LegalSifter board of directors, along with Varun Mehta, CEO of Factor, a Carrick portfolio company that is investing alongside Carrick in the transaction.

“As a growth-focused private equity firm with a differentiated level of expertise and network in our space, Carrick is an ideal partner. Their wealth of experience helping build legal sector pioneers such as Axiom and Factor will be extremely valuable as we enhance and scale the company,” said Kevin Miller, CEO of LegalSifter, in a statement. “We are excited to leverage Carrick’s funding, insights and relationships to further accelerate LegalSifter’s strong growth trajectory,” he added.

Headquartered in San Francisco and Newport Beach, Carrick Capital Partners backs technology-enabled businesses.