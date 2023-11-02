Cars.com acquires D2C Media from Housatonic Partners

Founded in 2003, D2C Media serves about 1,000 dealer customers throughout Canada

Cars.com has acquired D2C Media, a Montreal-based automotive technology and digital solutions provider in Canada, from Housatonic Partners.

Cars.com paid C$105 million ($76 million) in cash at closing, which was funded by a combination of cash on hand and borrowings under its existing revolving credit facility. There is also the potential for additional performance-based consideration of up to C$$35 million based on achievement of certain financial thresholds.

Founded in 2003, D2C Media serves about 1,000 dealer customers throughout Canada with website, media services and other technology solutions that help dealers increase sales velocity and measure impact.

Cars.com is a Chicago-based audience-driven technology company empowering the automotive industry.

The deal further expands the company’s geographic footprint, supports the acceleration of its growth trajectory and is expected to create substantial cross-selling opportunities through rapid expansion of the Canadian dealer base, Cars.com said in a statement.

“The acquisition of D2C Media presents an exciting opportunity to expand Cars Commerce further across North America,” said Alex Vetter, CEO of Cars.com. “With D2C Media’s deep local relationships and established infrastructure, we will be able to tap into a new market with dozens of OEMs and thousands of retailers to fuel accelerated growth.”

Housatonic Partners, a private equity firm with offices in California and Boston, completed a majority recapitalization of D2C in 2019.