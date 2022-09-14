Cascadia Capital to secure investment from Atlas Merchant Capital

The capital infusion will be used for growth and personnel hiring.

Atlas Merchant Capital LLC has agreed to invest in Cascadia Capital, a middle-market investment bank. No financial terms were disclosed.

“We have achieved record growth in recent years and are thrilled to have found the right partners in Atlas to continue on this exciting trajectory,” said Cascadia Capital Chairman and CEO Michael Butler, in a statement. “Atlas brings the value-added resources we desired in a capital partner, allowing us to continue in lockstep with the middle-market founders, family owners, and executives we serve while accelerating our private equity coverage and product offering expansion.”

