Case FMS joins with LFX, Halifax Group to back merged business

Case Facilities Management Solutions (Case FMS), a US snow and landscaping services provider, has merged with Landscape Effects Property Management (LFX), a Canadian landscaping, snow and ice and other exterior services provider. No financial terms were disclosed.

The combined company is backed by The Halifax Group. Halifax invested in Case FMS in December 2021.

Case FMS founder and CEO Jason Case will has become CEO of the combined business and will retain a significant ownership stake. Paul St. Pierre, founder and CEO of LFX, has become a shareholder in the business and has joined its board of directors.

“We’re thrilled to continue to support Jason and the Case FMS and LFX teams as they execute on their strategic growth plans and believe this merger will be transformative for both companies, delivering enhanced value, superior services, and innovative solutions to the exterior property maintenance market,” said Davis Hostetter, principal at Halifax, in a statement.

Based in Washington, DC, Halifax is a private equity firm focused on lower mid-market businesses with enterprise values of between $100 million and $300 million. It invests in sectors like health and wellness, outsourced business services and franchising.