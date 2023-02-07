Cassin joins Sidley’s investment funds practice as a partner

Cassin is based in New York.

Law firm Sidley has added Nicholas Cassin as a partner in its investment funds group. Cassin is based in New York.

Previously, he worked from Kirkland & Ellis where he was a partner in the investment funds group since 2017.

Cassin is a practitioner in the secondaries space and has extensive experience advising secondaries buyers and fund sponsors.

“Nick joins a robust team working with the largest players in the investment funds business,” said Michael Schmidtberger, Sidley’s executive committee chair, in a statement. “Our lawyers have worked across the table from Nick and have been very impressed with his commitment to his clients and his understanding of the active secondaries transaction market.”

Sidley boasts a roster of 2,300 lawyers and has 21 offices around the world.