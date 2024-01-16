Castle Creek to invest $30m in financial holding company FirstSun

The funding will be used to back FirstSun's merger with HomeStreet, a financial services firm headquartered in Seattle.

Castle Creek Capital has agreed to invest $30 million in FirstSun, a Denver-based financial holding company. The funding will be used to back FirstSun’s merger with HomeStreet, a financial services firm headquartered in Seattle.

Founded in 1892, FirstSun has a branch network in Texas, Kansas, Colorado, New Mexico, Arizona and Washington.

“FirstSun has built a strong reputation as a dependable, best-in-class community bank specializing in commercial services in key growth western markets,” said Tony Scavuzzo, managing principal at Castle Creek Capital in a statement. “We believe that FirstSun has the scale, platform and management team to become a leading regional bank under the leadership of Neal, and we are excited to help them execute on their M&A strategy.”

Sidley Austin LLP acted as legal counsel to Castle Creek Capital.

