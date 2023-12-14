Castle Harlan picks up Bluefin tuna rancher Baja Aqua-Farms

Baja Aqua-Farms is also backed by Westgrove Partners.

Castle Harlan has acquired Baja Aqua-Farms, a Bluefin tuna rancher based in Baja California, Mexico. No financial terms were disclosed.

Baja Aqua-Farms is also backed by Westgrove Partners.

As part of the transaction, Patrick Zyla from Castle Harlan will join Baja Aqua-Farms’ board of directors.

“Baja Aqua-Farms is state-of-the-art, with major competitive advantages and potential for growth,” says Patrick Zyla, a managing director at Castle Harlan in a statement. “Investors in Baja will use their global networks and connections as catalysts for Baja’s growth. We intend to help Baja grow organically, but it will also be a platform for acquisitions and the transfer of best practice.”

Baja Aqua-Farms was founded in 2000.

Based in New York, Castle Harlan invests in the middle market.