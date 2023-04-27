Castlelake promotes Carruthers to co-CEO

O’Neill and Carruthers co-founded Castlelake in 2005

Castlelake, an alternative investment manager specializing in asset-based private credit, has promoted Chief Investment Officer Evan Carruthers to co-CEO alongside Rory O’Neill, who has assumed the title of executive chair and co-CEO. Also, Yen-Wah Lam has been promoted to chief people officer and president.

“The Co-CEO structure has been long planned and thoughtfully designed, and we are confident that it positions the firm to continue delivering on its mission for the long-term,” said Carruthers, in a statement. “I am excited to expand my role and work closely with Rory, Yen and the leadership team to plan our future growth as asset-based investments become increasingly top of mind for investors looking to diversify in today’s market.”

Lam joined Castlelake in 2018 and served as chief human resources and talent officer. In her new role as chief people officer and president, Lam will support Castlelake’s governance and strategic direction, managing enterprise-level risk and organizational change. She will oversee all non-investment operations and internal affairs.

Castlelake manages approximately $20 billion of assets. The Castlelake team comprises more than 200 experienced professionals, including 89 investment professionals, across seven offices in North America, Europe and Asia.