Caymus Equity-backed Seneca Resources buys IT consulting firm QED National

Seneca is a national IT, engineering, and business professional talent provider based in Reston, Virginia.

QED represents the first add-on acquisition completed by Seneca since Caymus Equity’s majority investment in September 2022

Dustin Molter will join Seneca’s leadership team as managing director for the New York City office

Momentum Advisory Partners represented QED in the transaction

Seneca Resources, which is backed by Caymus Equity, has acquired New York City-based IT consulting firm QED National. No financial terms were disclosed.

Seneca is a national IT, engineering, and business professional talent provider based in Reston, Virginia.

QED represents the first add-on acquisition completed by Seneca since Caymus Equity’s majority investment in September 2022.

“Partnering with QED represents meaningful progress toward achieving our strategic objectives for Seneca in the first nine months of our investment,” said Blake Cummings, principal and investment lead at Caymus Equity in a statement. “We recognize the value of IT consulting expertise in today’s marketplace, and are excited to leverage QED’s leading capabilities in this area as we continue to build the premier IT staffing and consulting business in the industry.”

Dustin Molter will join Seneca’s leadership team as managing director for the New York City office.

Momentum Advisory Partners represented QED in the transaction.

Founded in 2001 and with offices in Atlanta and New York, Caymus Equity invests in the lower middle market.