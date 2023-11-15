Caymus Equity Partners acquires Quality Environmental Services

Based in Atlanta and New York, Caymus Equity invests in the lower middle market

The private equity firm was founded in 2001

Caymus Equity Partners has acquired Beaverton, Michigan-based Quality Environmental Services, a provider of environmental remediation services. No financial terms were disclosed.

Quality is led by CEO Kevin Wolfe.

“Quality’s long-standing relationships with leading general contractors, industrial hygienists, and building owners are a testament to what Kevin and the management team have built,” said Blake Cummings, a partner and investment lead at Caymus Equity in a statement. “The company’s position as its customers’ first call in a highly regulated and non-discretionary industry creates a strong platform for us to continue building the business into a premier, end-to-end environmental services company.”

