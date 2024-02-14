CC&L Infra to take majority stake in Alberta’s Sharp Hills wind farm

The deal has an estimated enterprise value of about C$0.6 billion for an 80 percent stake.

Connor, Clark & Lunn Infrastructure has agreed to acquire a majority stake in Alberta’s Sharp Hills wind farm from EDP Renewables Canada, a subsidiary of EDP Renewables (EDPR).

The deal has an estimated enterprise value of about C$0.6 billion for an 80 percent stake and inclusive of investment tax credits.

Sharp Hills is an onshore wind farm with around 300 megawatts (MW) of capacity. EDPR will retain a minority equity interest in Sharp Hills and continue to operate and manage the project.

With the deal, CC&L Infrastructure will own more than 600 MW of wind generation assets and its total portfolio of renewable energy projects will exceed 1.8 gigawatts of clean energy capacity across Canada, the US and Chile.

This is CC&L Infrastructure’s second transaction with developer EDPR, having previously acquired a 560 MW portfolio of wind and solar assets in the US.

“The Sharp Hills wind farm is an attractive addition to our increasingly diverse portfolio of infrastructure assets,” said Matt O’Brien, president of CC&L Infrastructure, in a statement. “We are excited to continue expanding our asset base and are actively pursuing further investment opportunities created by the increasing demand for renewable power and the broader energy transition that is underway.”

CC&L Infrastructure invests in mid-market infrastructure assets. It is an affiliate of Connor, Clark & Lunn Financial Group, a Toronto-based boutique asset manager.

National Bank Financial advised CC&L Infrastructure as financial advisor and Torys as legal counsel while CIBC Capital Markets served as the financial advisor to EDPR Canada.