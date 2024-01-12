CCMP invests in Innovative Refrigeration Systems

Innovative founder and CEO Mike McGinnis will continue in his role.

Stifel acted as financial advisor to Innovative while Current Capital Advisors, LLC acted as financial advisor

Based in New York, CCMP Growth invests in middle-market companies in the consumer and industrial sectors primarily in North America

Innovative founded in 1993

CCMP Advisors has made an investment in Lyndhurst, Virginia-based Innovative Refrigeration Systems, a provider of design build engineering and aftermarket services for industrial refrigeration systems. No financial terms were disclosed.

Innovative founder and CEO Mike McGinnis will continue in his role.

On the transaction, Mark McFadden, co-managing partner of CCMP Growth, said in a statement, “Innovative is an outstanding, high growth business with a talented, dedicated management team, exactly the type of business with which CCMP Growth seeks to partner. From our experience investing in the food production and distribution value chain, we understand how critical uptime and efficiency are to Innovative’s customer base, particularly as regulatory and cost pressures drive the replacement of older capacity.”

Stifel acted as financial advisor and Klehr Harrison Harvey Branzburg LLP acted as legal advisor to Innovative. Current Capital Advisors, LLC acted as financial advisor and Ropes & Gray LLP acted as legal advisor to CCMP Growth.

Based in New York, CCMP Growth invests in middle-market companies in the consumer and industrial sectors primarily in North America.

Innovative founded in 1993.