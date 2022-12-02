CCP Capital-backed EIS buys Zencos Consulting

Zencos was formed in 2001

EIS is based in Bethesda, Maryland

David Septoff serves as president of Zencos and Charles Matthews is president of EIS

Executive Information Systems, a portfolio company of CCP Capital Strategies, has acquired Cary, North Carolina-based Zencos Consulting, a provider of managed services and solutions. No financial terms were disclosed.

“This partnership is very exciting for both organizations,” said EIS President Charles Mathews in a statement. “We are combining EIS’ extensive knowledge and relationships connecting customers with powerful SAS software solutions, with Zencos’ technical prowess and relationships as the leading SAS services partner. The unique capabilities that Zencos has developed over the past 20 years are in high demand and will enable our customers to derive greater returns on their investments in the SAS analytics platform.”

Since 1999, EIS has been the preferred provider for software solutions provided by SAS Institute, Inc., serving public sector organizations in the federal, state and local, and educational agencies across the United States. EIS is headquartered in Bethesda, Maryland.