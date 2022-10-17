CCP Capital Strategies buys maritime cellular networks WMS

WMS was formed in 2005

The company’s existing management team will continue to lead to the business, which will now operate as an independent platform

Drake Star Partners served as financial advisor to AT&T and Anuvu

CCP Capital Strategies has acquired Miramar, Florida-based Wireless Maritime Services, a provider of maritime cellular networks. The sellers were AT&T and Anuvu. No financial terms were disclosed.

“We’ve been close to the WMS story since 2006 when the company pioneered the maritime cellular market and we’re thrilled to partner with this team as the business transitions to be an independent platform,” said David Collier, CCP’s Managing Partner, in a statement. “WMS’ market leadership positions it well to address a rapidly expanding opportunity for specialized wireless connectivity solutions.”

Moore & Van Allen and Morgan, Lewis and Bockius served as legal counsel to CCP. Drake Star Partners served as financial advisor to AT&T and Anuvu. Kilpatrick Townsend & Stockton LLP and Wiley Rein LLP served as legal counsel to AT&T. Weil, Gotshal & Manges LLP served as legal counsel to Anuvu.

CCP Capital invests in specialty communications, aerospace and government services. CCP has offices in Greenwich, Connecticut and Atlanta.