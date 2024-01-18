CDPQ-backed Bouthillette Parizeau acquires M&R Engineering

M&R Engineering is a mechanical and electrical consulting engineering company based in Halifax.

BPA is an engineering business specializing in institutional, commercial, multi-residential and industrial buildings as well as sustainability

All employees, including senior leaders of M&R and BPA, will remain employed with BPA

M&R is the company’s fourth acquisition following an initial minority investment made by CDPQ in 2022

Bouthillette Parizeau (BPA), a portfolio company of Caisse de dépôt et placement du Québec (CDPQ), has acquired M&R Engineering, a mechanical and electrical consulting engineering company based in Halifax.

No financial details of the transaction were disclosed.

Based in Montreal, BPA is an engineering business specializing in institutional, commercial, multi-residential and industrial buildings as well as sustainability.

All employees, including senior leaders of M&R and BPA, will remain employed with BPA, the company said in a statement.

M&R is BPA’s fourth acquisition following an initial minority investment made by CDPQ in 2022 to support the company’s pan-Canadian strategic development plan and accelerate its growth.

“This partnership perfectly aligns with our strategic goals of team expansion and ongoing enhancement of our expertise, enabling us to consistently deliver top-tier services to clients nationwide,” said Dominic Latour, CEO of BPA. ”M&R’s extensive mechanical and electrical experience consolidates our position as a leader in the field of building decarbonization, helping to build a sustainable future.”

CDPQ is a global investment group that invests on behalf of Quebec public pension and insurance plans.