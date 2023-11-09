CDPQ backs Avenir Global’s growth with minority investment

Avenir reports strong growth, more than doubling its revenues in the last decade

Caisse de dépôt et placement du Québec (CDPQ) has acquired a minority interest in Avenir Global, a holding and management company of public relations and communications businesses. No financial terms of the transaction were disclosed.

Avenir has 1,000 employees in 22 cities in Canada, the US, Europe and the Middle East. Its network includes eight brands, such as National Public Relations and Time & Space in Canada.

The company reports strong growth, more than doubling its revenues in the last decade, and plans to double them again in the next five years, notably through expansion projects abroad and organic growth.

“For CDPQ, strengthening the global positioning of Queec companies is one of the priorities of our strategy. With this investment, Avenir Global will be able to execute its ambitious plan to grow through acquisitions in order to maintain its strong presence on the international stage,” said Kim Thomassin, executive vice president and head of Quebec of CDPQ, in a statement.

CDPQ invests globally, including in private equity, private debt, infrastructure and real estate markets, on behalf of Quebec public pension and insurance plans. Its net assets totaled C$424 billion as of 30 June 2023.