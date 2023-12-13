CDPQ backs merger of Norda Stelo and CWA Engineers

CDPQ is participating in the deal with a loan of C$12 million.

Caisse de dépôt et placement du Québec (CDPQ) is backing the merger of Quebec City-based Norda Stelo and Vancouver-based CWA Engineers, both engineering and project management consultancies.

CDPQ is participating in the deal with a loan of C$12 million. The loan is being made by CDPQ’s Ambition ME strategy, which supports the growth of medium-sized companies.

Founded in 1963, Norda Stelo’s engineering consulting business supports integrated projects in road, port and rail transportation infrastructures as well as in various industries, including mining and metals, energy and manufacturing and processing. Alex Brisson is the president and CEO.

Founded in 1997, CWA provides professional services to clients in ports and terminals, mining and minerals, construction materials, wood products, marine infrastructure, energy, asset reliability and the public sector.

The deal will see CWA’s leadership team integrated into Norda Stelo. Leadership and locations will remain consistent, with CWA’s CEO, Raymond Chu, assuming the role of vice president, Western Canada and the US.

“CDPQ is proud to support the expansion of this Quebec company and support its entry in the Western Canadian engineering market,” said Kim Thomassin, executive VP and head of Québec at CDPQ. “This initial investment by CDPQ in Norda Stelo will help drive the company’s activities to its next stage of growth. In addition to more broadly promoting its industrial engineering expertise, this transaction will also open international doors for the company with new contracts in various regions.”

CDPQ is a global investment group that invests on behalf of Quebec public pension and insurance plans. As of June 30, 2023, CDPQ’s net assets totaled C$424 billion.