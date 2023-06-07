CDPQ invests C$125m in GSoft to support acquisition strategy

Based in Montreal, GSoft is a software company focused on improving the employee experience.

GSoft has created multiple workplace-focused software products, such as ShareGate and Officevibe, for 16,000 companies in more than 100 countries

CDPQ’s investment will support the company’s acquisition strategy to broaden product offering and create more value for customers

CDPQ is Canada’s second largest pension system

Caisse de dépôt et placement du Québec (CDPQ) has invested C$125 million in GSoft, a Montreal-based software company focused on improving the employee experience.

Bootstrapped and profitable since its founding 17 years ago, GSoft has created multiple workplace-focused software products, such as ShareGate and Officevibe, for 16,000 companies in more than 100 countries. It employs 400 people.

CDPQ’s investment will support the company’s acquisition strategy to broaden product offering and create more value for customers.

“Supported by a growing demand for products that enhance employee experience in increasingly digital workplaces – combined with an impressive track record for building successful products – GSoft is a partner that delivers sustained value for its clients,” said Kim Thomassin, CDPQ’s executive VP and head of Québec. “CDPQ is pleased to support the execution of GSoft’s strategic growth plans as the company looks to broaden its product offering and consolidate its market position.”

CDPQ, Canada’s second largest pension system, invests on behalf of Quebec public retirement and insurance plans. Based in Montreal, it had net assets of C$402 billion as of December 31, 2022.