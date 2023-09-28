CDPQ invests C$25m in Savaria to support growth initiatives

Savaria Corp is a designer and manufacturer of products to improve personal mobility.

Caisse de dépôt et placement du Québec (CDPQ) has invested C$25 million in Savaria Corp, a Brampton, Ontario-based designer and manufacturer of products to improve personal mobility.

The private placement by CDPQ was announced alongside a C$55 million public equity offering, which would bring Savaria’s total funding proceeds to more than C$80 million.

The net proceeds of the public equity offering and private placement will be used to reduce indebtedness under the company’s revolving credit facility, providing financial flexibility to support growth initiatives.

Savaria provides accessibility solutions for the physically challenged to increase their comfort, mobility and independence. Its product line include accessibility equipment like stairlifts, wheelchair lifts, ceiling lifts and elevators for home and commercial use. It also makes pressure management products for the medical market, medical beds for the long-term care market, as well as an extensive line of medical equipment and solutions for the safe handling of patients.

“With this additional investment, CDPQ is renewing its support for the company to facilitate its expansion and long-term projects,” said Kim Thomassin, executive vice-president and head of Quebec at CDPQ, in a statement.

CDPQ invests globally on behalf of Quebec public pension and insurance plans. Its net assets totalled C$424 billion as at 30 June, 2023.