CDPQ invests in AMB Modulaire’s succession process, growth plans

Caisse de dépôt et placement du Québec (CDPQ) has invested in AMB Modulaire, a Laval, Quebec-based developer, seller and renter of pre-fabricated modular buildings for the educational market.

No financial details of the transaction were disclosed.

CDPQ’s investment will enable AMB, in which Lise Bernier and Jacques Latreille have been shareholders for more than 15 years, to finalize their transfer process begun in 2016 with their sons: Marc Latreille, co-president, operations, and Philippe Latreille, co-president, finance and development.

As part of the succession process, the company will move forward with its cross-Canada development and growth acceleration plan within the modular construction industry.

“As a long-term investment partner, CDPQ is proud to facilitate and support the Bernier-Latreille planned family succession process, with a view to ensuring the long-term viability and growth of a high-performing Québec company,” said Kim Thomassin, CDPQ’s executive vice president and head of Quebec, in a statement. “With this investment, CDPQ is supporting AMB Modulaire in accelerating its growth plan in Canada, in addition to helping the company’s two young co-presidents achieve their ambitions.”

CDPQ, Canada’s second largest pension system, invests on behalf of Quebec public retirement and insurance plans. Based in Montreal, it had net assets of C$402 billion as of December 31, 2022.