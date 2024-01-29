CDPQ, SMBC to create $1.5bn aircraft financing and leasing platform

The new platform will focus on global opportunities in new technology aircraft and target an initial deployment of $500 million per year over three years

Caisse de dépôt et placement du Québec (CDPQ) and SMBC Aviation Capital have agreed to create a $1.5 billion global aircraft financing and leasing platform.

The new platform will focus on global opportunities in new technology aircraft and target an initial deployment of $500 million per year over three years, according to a statement.

SMBC will source transactions and invest in opportunities alongside the platform. It will also act as servicer of the platform, which will operate under the banner Maple Aircraft Company Holdings.

“Building on CDPQ’s experience in the aircraft financing industry, through this new platform, we will continue to provide flexible financing solutions for airlines to meet their future fleet requirements,” said Marc Cormier, executive vice president and head of fixed income at CDPQ. The firm will look “to find the best opportunities in the commercial aircraft industry and to achieve attractive risk-adjusted returns over the long term.”

Dublin, Ireland-based SMBC is an aircraft operating lease company operating globally with an owned, managed and committed fleet of more than 900 aircraft.

CDPQ is a global investment group managing funds for Quebec public pension and insurance plans. Its net assets totaled C$424 billion as of 30 June 2023.