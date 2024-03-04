CDPQ to support Norda Stelo’s acquisition of InnovExplo

InnovExplo is an independent consulting business focused on geology and mining engineering.

Norda Stelo has agreed to acquire InnovExplo, a Val-d’Or, Quebec-based independent consulting business focused on geology and mining engineering.

The acquisition is being backed by loans provided by Caisse de dépôt et placement du Québec (CDPQ) and the Bank of Montreal.

No financial terms were disclosed.

“Given the essential role of the mining sector in the global economy, the imperative for innovation, environmental stewardship, and social governance has never been greater,” said Alex Brisson, CEO of Norda Stelo. “Norda Stelo is uniquely equipped to meet these needs head-on, drawing on InnovExplo’s remarkable expertise to elevate our project delivery and client services across the entire mining lifecycle.

“By integrating InnovExplo’s specialized geological and mining engineering knowledge with our robust impact engineering model, we significantly enhance our capacity to navigate the complex ESG landscape our clients face.”

Late last year, CDPQ also backed Norda Stelo’s merger with CWA Engineers, a Vancouver-based engineering and project management consultancy.

This transaction is part of CDPQ’s Ambition ME strategy.

“This is Norda Stelo’s second transaction, following an initial investment by CDPQ in 2023 to support its pan-Canadian strategic development plan and accelerate growth,” said Kim Thomassin, executive VP and head of Quebec at CDPQ. “CDPQ is proud to be involved in this new acquisition and to continue supporting the development of this Quebec-based company with international ambitions.”

Based in Quebec City, Norda Stelo is an engineering consultancy that supports integrated projects in road, port and rail transportation infrastructures as well as in various industries.

CDPQ is a global investment group managing funds for public pension and insurance plans. As of 31 December, its net assets totalled C$434 billion.

BMO Financial Group is a North American bank.