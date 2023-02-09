CDPQ to take 50% interest in A25 Concession for $355m

With the acquisition, CDPQ will take co-control of A25

Caisse de dépôt et placement du Québec (CDPQ) will acquire a 50 percent interest in the A25 Concession, a 7.2-kilometer toll road and bridge network in Montreal. The seller is Transurban.

The deal is valued at $355 million, and is expected to be completed by 31 March, subject to relevant regulatory nods. CDPQ will take co-control of A25 Concession with this deal.

“The A25 plays an essential role for many residents of Greater Montréal, providing faster routes, easing congestion on other arteries, and facilitating public transit between Montréal and the North Shore,” said Emmanuel Jaclot, CDPQ’s executive vice-president and head of infrastructure, in a statement. “With this investment, CDPQ is excited to play a structuring role in the mobility of people and goods in Québec, and we look forward to working with Transurban to ensure the best possible experience for users of A25.”

Transurban is a road operator company headquartered in Melbourne, Australia. The deal marks the company’s second partnership with CDPQ, which in 2021 invested in Transurban-owned WestConnex.

Post the acquisition, A25’s payment methods and customer support channels will continue to operate as usual as well as the Quebec government’s free toll measures for electric vehicle owners.

Montreal-headquartered CDPQ is a global investment group managing funds for Quebec public retirement and insurance plans. The firm’s net assets stood at C$391.6 billion as of 30 June 2022.