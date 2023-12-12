CDPQ’s Bouthillette Parizeau picks up The Mitchell Partnership

Based in Montreal, BPA is an engineering business specializing in institutional, commercial, multi-residential and industrial buildings as well as sustainability

Bouthillette Parizeau (BPA), a portfolio company of Caisse de dépôt et placement du Québec (CDPQ), has acquired The Mitchell Partnership (TMP), a Toronto-based consulting engineering business. No financial details of the transaction were disclosed.

Based in Montreal, BPA is an engineering business specializing in institutional, commercial, multi-residential and industrial buildings as well as sustainability.

TMP’s mechanical engineering offering will be combined with BPA’s offerings in mechanical, electrical, structural engineering and energy modeling. TMP managers will play integral roles in the combined entity, as will all TMP employees.

“Joining forces with TMP not only strengthens our foothold in commercial, multiuse, and office building sectors, but also introduces Toronto to BPA’s rich expertise, notably in the healthcare sector,” said Dominic Latour, CEO of BPA. “This partnership empowers us to engage in additional major projects.”

The acquisition is BPA’s third following an initial minority investment by CDPQ in 2022 to support the company’s pan-Canadian strategic development plan and accelerate its growth.

CDPQ is a global investment group that invests on behalf of Quebec public pension and insurance plans.