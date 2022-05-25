CD&R and TPG to take Covetrus private for $4bn

Clayton, Dubilier & Rice and TPG Capital have agreed to acquire animal health tech company Covetrus for $21 per share in cash or about $4 billion. When the deal closes, which is expected in the second half of 2022, Covetrus will no longer trade on the NASDAQ. Goldman Sachs is serving as lead financial advisor to Covetrus, with Lincoln International LLC also providing financial advice. And, Deutsche Bank Securities Inc., UBS Investment Bank, BMO Capital Markets and Mizuho Securities USA LLC are serving as financial advisors to CD&R and TPG Capital.

PRESS RELEASE

PORTLAND, Maine–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Covetrus® (NASDAQ: CVET) (“Covetrus” or the “Company”), a global leader in animal-health technology and services, today announced that it has entered into a definitive agreement pursuant to which funds affiliated with Clayton, Dubilier & Rice (“CD&R”), a global private investment firm, and TPG Capital, the private equity platform of global alternative asset management firm TPG (“TPG”), will acquire all outstanding shares of Covetrus common stock not already owned by affiliates of CD&R for $21.00 per share in cash, representing an enterprise value of approximately $4 billion.

CD&R and its affiliates currently beneficially own approximately 24% of the Company’s outstanding shares of common stock. The transaction delivers significant value to Covetrus’ shareholders and represents a 39% premium to Covetrus’ 30-day volume weighted average price per share as of the unaffected stock price as of May 13, 2022.

The proposed transaction has been unanimously approved by a transaction committee of independent directors of the Board of Directors of Covetrus (the “Transaction Committee”). The Board of Directors of Covetrus has unanimously approved the proposed transaction on the recommendation of the Transaction Committee.

“This transaction is an important milestone for our company, shareholders, employees, customers and partners,” said Benjamin Wolin, Covetrus’ President and Chief Executive Officer and a member of its Board of Directors. “Not only does this deal provide compelling value for our existing shareholders, it allows Covetrus to continue its mission to drive positive outcomes – both business and healthcare – for veterinarians across the globe. We appreciate CD&R’s support and their continued commitment to our company and the global veterinary community.”

“Covetrus has undergone a true transformation since our initial 2015 investment in its predecessor Vets First Choice, growing from $55 million in revenue focused primarily on online pharmacy in the US to a leading global provider of animal health services with more than $4.6 billion in revenue,” said Sarah Kim, Partner at CD&R. “We are excited to have this opportunity to grow our investment in Covetrus and to do so in partnership with TPG and management,” added Ravi Sachdev, Partner at CD&R.

“Covetrus offers a dynamic portfolio of leading distribution and technology solutions to veterinarians across the globe,” said Jeff Rhodes, Co-Managing Partner at TPG Capital. “The company is at an important stage in its ongoing evolution, and we look forward to partnering with management and CD&R to further its leadership in the growing animal health space,” continued Kendall Garrison, Partner at TPG Capital.

The transaction is expected to close in the second half of 2022. Completion of the transaction is subject to certain regulatory approvals and the satisfaction of other customary closing conditions, including the approval of Covetrus’ shareholders. The transaction will be financed through a combination of cash funded by investment funds affiliated with CD&R and TPG Capital, as well as committed debt financing.

Upon completion of the transaction, Covetrus will become a private company and will no longer be publicly listed or traded on NASDAQ. Covetrus’ management team, including Benjamin Wolin, President and Chief Executive Officer, is expected to continue to lead the Company. Covetrus plans to maintain its headquarters in Portland, Maine, and will continue to operate under its current brands.

Advisors

Goldman Sachs & Co. LLC is serving as lead financial advisor to Covetrus. Lincoln International LLC is also serving as financial advisor to Covetrus. Weil, Gotshal & Manges LLP is serving as legal counsel.

Deutsche Bank Securities Inc., UBS Investment Bank, BMO Capital Markets and Mizuho Securities USA LLC have provided committed debt financing for the transaction and are serving as financial advisors to CD&R and TPG Capital. Debevoise & Plimpton and Ropes & Gray are acting as legal counsel for CD&R and TPG Capital.

About Covetrus

Covetrus is a global animal-health technology and services company dedicated to empowering veterinary practice partners to drive improved health and financial outcomes. We are bringing together products, services, and technology into a single platform that connects our customers to the solutions and insights they need to work best. Our passion for the well-being of animals and those who care for them drives us to advance the world of veterinary medicine. Covetrus is headquartered in Portland, Maine with more than 5,700 employees serving over 100,000 customers around the globe. For more information about Covetrus, please visit https://covetrus.com/.