CD&R appoints Butler as environmental stewardship director

Most recently, she served as vice president of environment, health, and safety at Carrier Corporation.

Prior to that, Butler served as global head of environment, health, safety, and sustainability at Whirlpool Corporation

She also held senior EHS roles at General Electric

CD&R has managed the investment of more than $30 billion in 93 companies with an aggregate transaction value of more than $140 billion

Clayton, Dubilier & Rice has named Lori Butler as director of environmental stewardship.

In the new role, Butler will work closely with CD&R investment teams and portfolio company management to help accelerate and improve sustainability, compliance, and operational excellence initiatives across the firm’s portfolio.

Butler is based in New York.

Most recently, she served as vice president of environment, health, and safety at Carrier Corporation. Prior to that, Butler served as global head of environment, health, safety, and sustainability at Whirlpool Corporation and in a series of senior EHS roles at General Electric.

“We believe our active ownership model enhances the performance of portfolio businesses by providing strategic, financial, and operational leadership, creating better governance structures, attracting talent, and streamlining decision-making,” said John Krenicki, CD&R Operating Partner and Vice Chairman, in a statement. “Lori brings a critical skill set to our team that we believe will be immediately impactful and highly valued by the companies that we partner with.”

CD&R was founded in 1978. CD&R has managed the investment of more than $30 billion in 93 companies with an aggregate transaction value of more than $140 billion.