CD&R appoints Ungerleider as operating advisor

Clayton, Dubilier & Rice has named Howard Ungerleider as an operating advisor to CD&R funds.

Ungerleider is the former president and chief financial officer of Dow. From September 2017 until April 2019, Ungerleider also served as CFO of DowDuPont.

“We are delighted to welcome Howard as an operating advisor to CD&R funds, where we believe his strategic thinking and operational impact will add value to our investing and portfolio companies,” said CD&R CEO Nate Sleeper in a statement. “We believe Howard’s impressive breadth of experience combined with his proven operational abilities will be valuable as we continue to identify and explore new investment opportunities.”

Founded in 1978, CD&R has offices in New York and London.